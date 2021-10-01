Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anchorage mayor defends anti-maskers who wore yellow Stars of David in protest

Exclude from home page  |  October 1, 2021

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

The mayor of Alaska’s largest city defended anti-mask protesters who wore yellow Stars of David in reference to the Holocaust, calling their use of the Nazi-era symbol a “credit” to the Jewish people.

More Articles