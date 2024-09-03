Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Ancient tombs with vibrant wall paintings open to public in southern Israel

Exclude from home page  |  September 3, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Two nearly 2,000-year-old tombs with magnificent wall paintings will be open to the public for the first time in southern Israel after a painstaking conservation process, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Tuesday.

More Articles