Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anglican Church Of Uganda Nullifies Election Of New Bishop Over Infidelity

Exclude from home page  |  July 11, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The House of Bishops of the Anglican Church of Uganda has nullified the election of the fourth bishop of Luweero Diocese in central region and canceled his consecration that had been slated for July 16 over allegations of infidelity.

More Articles