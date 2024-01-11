Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anne Frank’s diary, ‘Schindler’s List’ among titles at center of major Florida book-ban lawsuit

Exclude from home page  |  January 11, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A Florida school district is heading to court in a closely watched legal challenge to its decision to remove more than 1,600 books, including Anne Frank’s original diary.

More Articles