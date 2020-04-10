Another Break From The Past: Government Will Help Churches Pay Pastor Salaries

In a development that could challenge the Constitution’s prohibition of any law “respecting an establishment of religion,” the federal government will soon provide money directly to U.S. churches to help them pay pastor salaries and utility bills.
In a development that could challenge the Constitution’s prohibition of any law “respecting an establishment of religion,” the federal government will soon provide money directly to U.S. churches to help them pay pastor salaries and utility bills.
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionWill Cumbia
CuratedNPR
CuratedAssociated Press
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionLaura Mayo
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedChristianity Today
NewsBNG staff
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionMatt Sapp
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDaniel G. Bagby
OpinionJulia Wallace
OpinionChris Fillingham
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsDavid Wilkinson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionWill Cumbia
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionMatt Sapp
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDaniel G. Bagby
OpinionJulia Wallace
OpinionChris Fillingham
OpinionGuy Sayles
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionRichard Groves
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionJon Singletary
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
CuratedNPR
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedChristianity Today
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff