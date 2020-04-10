Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Another Break From The Past: Government Will Help Churches Pay Pastor Salaries

CuratedNPR  |  April 10, 2020

Read the full story: NPR

In a development that could challenge the Constitution’s prohibition of any law “respecting an establishment of religion,” the federal government will soon provide money directly to U.S. churches to help them pay pastor salaries and utility bills.

More Articles