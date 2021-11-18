Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anti-abortion group rolls out $2.5 million ad campaign ahead of SCOTUS case

Exclude from home page  |  November 18, 2021

Read the full story: The Hill

The Susan B. Anthony List, a prominent anti-abortion group, announced a $2.5 million television and digital ad buy on Wednesday ahead of next month’s oral arguments before the Supreme Court on a Mississippi abortion law.

More Articles