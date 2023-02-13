Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Anti-Semitism incidents in UK fall from record high

Exclude from home page  |  February 13, 2023

Read the full story: Reuters

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain last year fell by more than a quarter from a record high seen in 2021, but an increasing number of children are becoming victims of hatred, a Jewish advisory body said on Thursday.

More Articles