Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Antisemitic graffiti in DC suburb seen as part of a trend

Exclude from home page  |  November 18, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

The discovery this week of violently antisemitic graffiti along a popular Maryland walking trail is just the latest in a rising tide of anti-Jewish vandalism and activity dating back a decade, according to local Jewish leaders.

More Articles