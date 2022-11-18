Baptist News Global
Apaches get rehearing in fight to preserve Oak Flat, a sacred site in Arizona

A federal appeals court will rehear Apache Stronghold’s case against the United States to save the sacred site of Oak Flat, a 6.7-square-mile stretch of land east of Phoenix that a private venture is seeking to turn into an underground copper mine.

