Appeals Court affirms right of inmate under RLUIPA to possess scented oil for daily prayers

February 2, 2022

Read the full story: BJC

Via Religion Clause, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week ruled in favor of a Nevada state prisoner seeking to use scented oils while praying in accordance with his religious beliefs.

