Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals

February 11, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Federally funded family planning clinics can continue to make abortion referrals for now, a federal court ruled Tuesday, in a setback for a dozen Republican attorneys general who have sued to restore a Trump-era ban on the practice.

