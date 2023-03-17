Baptist News Global
AR-15 lapel pins are more than political provocation — they’re symbols of the violence at the heart of white Christian nationalism

March 17, 2023

Violence has always been at the center of White Christian nationalism: the vow to impose order on those perceived as un-American, if need be with force, either by the police or by wielding a gun themselves.

