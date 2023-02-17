Baptist News Global
Archdiocese of Oklahoma City asks to open nation’s first Catholic charter school

The first step toward a landmark decision on taxpayer-funded religious schools advanced Tuesday, as the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City asked state officials for permission to open an online Catholic charter school.

