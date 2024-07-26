Archeologists uncover floor of the Great Synagogue of Vilna, destroyed by the Nazis and Soviets

A new excavation has unearthed parts of the Great Synagogue of Vilna, once the oldest and most important building for Lithuanian Jews before it was destroyed by the Nazis and razed by the Soviets.
BNG staff | July 26, 2024
