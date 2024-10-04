Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Are LGBTQ Jews welcome in Orthodox communities? This is how they are building spaces of their own

Exclude from home page  |  October 4, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

It was a heart-wrenching choice. But when Daniel Gammerman decided to never set foot back in an Orthodox synagogue, he thought of it as an act of love. Not toward the Jewish community he was born into, but to himself.

More Articles