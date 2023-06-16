Arizona Republicans try and fail to expel Democratic lawmaker over Bible prank

Arizona House Republicans tried, but failed, to expel a Democratic lawmaker who admitted to a Bible-hiding prank caught on hidden camera.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 16, 2023
Arizona House Republicans tried, but failed, to expel a Democratic lawmaker who admitted to a Bible-hiding prank caught on hidden camera.
AnalysisLydia Joy Launderville
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionFelicia Caid Smith
NewsValerie Carter Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
OpinionCharlie Fuller
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionJill Hudson
OpinionMandy McMichael
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionMeredith Stone
AnalysisKristen Thomason
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsValerie Carter Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionFelicia Caid Smith
OpinionAndrea Corso Johnson
OpinionCharlie Fuller
OpinionJill Hudson
OpinionMandy McMichael
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionGinny Brown Daniel
OpinionMelody Maxwell
OpinionScott C. Ryan
OpinionDavid Clohessy and Christa Brown
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionErin Albin Hill
OpinionDebby Haralson
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionTanner Bean
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionRick Warren
OpinionRichard Wilson
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff