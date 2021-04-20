Baptist News Global
As a minister I’m fed up with anti-trans legislation written by adults to pick on children, all in the name of religious freedom

April 20, 2021

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Last month in Louisiana, my home, a member of our state legislature introduced legislation designed to make it difficult for transgender young people to get physical and mental health care because of their gender identity.

