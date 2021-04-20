As a minister I’m fed up with anti-trans legislation written by adults to pick on children, all in the name of religious freedom

Last month in Louisiana, my home, a member of our state legislature introduced legislation designed to make it difficult for transgender young people to get physical and mental health care because of their gender identity.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | April 20, 2021
Last month in Louisiana, my home, a member of our state legislature introduced legislation designed to make it difficult for transgender young people to get physical and mental health care because of their gender identity.
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionGary Cook
Paid Promoted Content
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionKatherine Smith
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionEric Minton
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionFloyd Thompkins
OpinionDuke L. Kwon and Gregory Thompson
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsGrace Thornton
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionFloyd Thompkins
OpinionDuke L. Kwon and Gregory Thompson
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionCarl Kell
OpinionElder Lee Harris
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionChris Conley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionKim Brewer
OpinionJacob George
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBeth Allison Barr
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff