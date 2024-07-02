Baptist News Global
As calls for NYC mask ban gain momentum, Jewish and Black advocacy groups announce their support

Exclude from home page  |  July 2, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Jewish and Black advocacy organizations came together to announce their support for a ban on masks at protests in New York State, linking contemporary antisemitism by masked attackers to past actions by hooded members of the Ku Klux Klan.

