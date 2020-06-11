Baptist News Global
As coronavirus restrictions loosen, congregations grapple with including older adults

CuratedReligion News Service  |  June 11, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Religion News ServiceEach Sunday, Larry Little and his wife, Mary, get ready for church. They dress casually, fill two tumblers with water, climb into their golf cart and drive two miles to The Grove, a grassy field next to their church.

