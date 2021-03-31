Baptist News Global
At nationwide rallies, Christians stand up for Asian Americans

Exclude from home page  |  March 31, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

At events in 14 cities across the U.S., an estimated 5,000 people demonstrated in support of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Sunday (March 28) after attacks on people of Asian descent in the Atlanta area this month.

