At new Minnesota facility, Amazon takes small steps to welcome Muslim workers

Exclude from home page  |  October 17, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A new Amazon sorting facility in Woodbury, Minnesota, is taking its employees’ religious needs seriously, adding new “ablution stations” for ritual hand and foot washing and three rooms that people of any faith may use for prayer or meditation.

