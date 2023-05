Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The “Avatar” franchise — created by blockbuster director James Cameron — contains two of the highest-grossing movies in history. “Avatar” was released in 2009, and after earning $3 billion in sales, it became the highest-grossing movie of all time. “Avatar: Way of the Water,” which made its debut in December 2022, is third on the list at $2 billion, right behind “Avengers: Endgame.”