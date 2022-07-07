Baptist Seminary of Kentucky seeks a new name

One of the new seminaries that emerged from the late 20th century schism in the Southern Baptist Convention plans to rename itself. Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, which opened classes just 20 years ago, seeks public input for this renaming.

BSK is one of a handful of seminaries and Baptist houses of studies at universities that emerged as moderate Baptists left the SBC after the so-called “conservative resurgence” took the six SBC seminaries in a more conservative direction. Most of these new schools are partnered with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship or the Alliance of Baptists.

Some have thrived, some have struggled, and some already have closed. BSK has emerged as one of the survivors, in part because of its partnerships with some historic Black Baptist denominations and because of its adaptation to remote learning.

“Like many organizations, BSK has found itself responding to a changing landscape. Across our first 20 years we have moved from being a regional to a national seminary,” a news release explained. “We have been transformed by partnerships within the Black church and across the wider CBF community. While we still cherish our Baptist roots, we are aware that many misunderstand our identity because of that term.

“BSK is seeking a new name that allows us to fully live into this emerging national, diverse and contextual posture,” the release said.

The Georgetown, Ky.-based seminary describes its purpose as “to prepare men and women sensing God’s leadership for life and ministry in faithful witness to Jesus Christ in the church and the world.” Unlike the six SBC seminaries, BSK is fully committed to supporting both women and men in pastoral ministry.

The seminary lists a longer set of its commitments and values on its website.

Anyone with suggestions for a new name is invited to submit those via email at [email protected]. All suggestions will be added to a collection of prospective names for consideration. Deadline for submission is Aug 1.

Ken Hall of Anchorage, Ky., serves as chair of the board of trustees, and Reba Cobb of Louisville serves as chair of the board’s renaming committee.

