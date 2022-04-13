Baptists and other religious minorities already facing severe persecution in Russian-occupied portions of Ukraine

Religious minorities in Ukraine, and Baptists in particular, may be singled out for especially harsh treatment in areas overrun by Russian forces, according to Elijah Brown, general secretary of the Baptist World Alliance.

Speaking during a 45-minute virtual press briefing April 12, Brown described the conditions he has witnessed on multiple recent trips to Ukraine and surrounding countries. He highlighted the efforts religious groups are making to respond to the mass suffering caused by the Russian invasion, as well as the threats Baptists are facing as religious minorities considered heretical by Moscow.

“On this most recent trip which concluded last week, Baptist leaders in Ukraine shared that they have been told by Ukrainian security officers that in some regions in Ukraine, Baptist leaders needed to evacuate as the security officers had credible information that the invader intentionally intended to target Baptist pastors in those areas,” Brown said.

Atrocities committed against religious minorities already have been documented in the ongoing invasion that began in February. Earlier this month, reports emerged that Vitaliy Vinogradov, dean of the Slavic Evangelical Seminary in Kyiv, had been shot by Russian troops and left lying on a street with other victims.

196 Ukrainian Baptist churches are currently occupied by Russian troops.

During his most recent trip, Brown said he learned of a Baptist church sheltering 130 people who were forced onto buses by the Russian military and transported to an uncertain fate in occupied territory. Altogether, he added, 196 Ukrainian Baptist churches are currently occupied by Russian troops.

Russia’s persecution of Baptists is nothing new, including instances during Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula nearly a decade ago, Brown added.

“Since 2014, the situation facing that of religious minorities, including Baptists in the occupied territories, has been horrific. In the last few years, the Baptist hymnal was outlawed as extremist material. Baptist churches in the occupied territories were outlawed and were declared to be ‘a terrorist organization,’ as was the Baptist Union of Ukraine. We’ve heard from pastors in those already occupied territories who were beaten and abused. I remember the pastor who told me when I visited that ‘the persecution we are facing today is worse than anything we lived through during the time of communism.’”

Baptists also have found themselves in the crosshairs not only due to their minority religious status, but because they routinely risk their own safety to help fellow war victims.

With about 2,100 congregations, Ukraine has the second largest Baptist community in Europe. Throughout the war, those Christians have stepped up to do whatever their situation calls for, Brown said. “It is humbling how many Baptist pastors and church leaders have chosen to stay to stay and to serve.”

He told about a Baptist pastor captured by Russian troops as he attempted to deliver food to beleaguered neighbors. In another incident, five Baptist leaders were killed when their car was struck by a bomb as they as they traveled to help others in need.

“All six Baptist churches in Mariupol have been destroyed. Prior to their destruction, these churches were serving as sanctuaries for those whose homes had been destroyed.”

“All six Baptist churches in Mariupol have been destroyed,” he continued. “Prior to their destruction, these churches were serving as sanctuaries for those whose homes had been destroyed. One Baptist leader from Mariupol said, ‘I beg you, pray for us.’”

Baptists in neighboring countries like Hungary, Poland and Romania have shown the same willingness to provide funds, food, church spaces and their homes to help refugees, Brown reported.

Baptists in Bucharest so far have helped more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees find long-term housing solutions and provided spiritual and emotional counseling to those who want it, Brown said. “In the region and across world, we are witnessing the most significant outpouring of Baptist support in a generation.”

During the first 10 days of the war, 70% of all refugees in neighboring Moldova were first welcomed by a Baptist church while their counterparts in Hungary hosted 3,500 refugees in the first 48 hours of the war and since have delivered more than 300 tons of supplies to Ukraine.

So far, about 650,000 Ukrainians have been assisted by Baptists in the region and 51,000 beds are being provided nightly to refugees and internally displaced persons.

The massive ministry effort, which is coordinated by the Baptist Forum for Aid and Development, the European Baptist Federation and Baptist unions throughout the region, has gained a reputation as an “effective humanitarian network” and the go-to organization from which to seek help, Brown said. “People are told to go the Baptist church because they will get help.”

“People are told to go the Baptist church because they will get help.”

The war also has mobilized Baptists not only throughout Europe but also around the world, with record contributions by churches “from Argentina to Singapore to Zimbabwe” and involving groups like Texas Baptist Men, the Baptist General Association of Virginia, the Baptist Missionary Society and German Baptist Union, he said.

“Together as a Baptist movement we have been … hands and feet active in serving. Please continue to give as generously as you can, for there is not a suffering church and a non-suffering church, but one church. We give as one church to help save lives and to share the love of Jesus Christ.”

Aid will continue to be needed as Russia’s invasion drags out and generates another wave of refugees that will challenge governments, churches and NGOs, Brown said. “We are looking for ways to move from the emergent phase, which required a rapid response, to a long-term reality with people staying in more dedicated facilities and those serving needing to be compensated for what they are doing.”

To meet that demand, BWA is partnering with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and is pursuing a partnership with World Vision.

Watch a video report from Elijah Brown here.

Related articles:

CBF’s Eddie Aldape works long days to move Ukrainian refugees through Slovakia

Baptists in countries bordering Ukraine open their doors to fleeing refugees

In Ukraine, a 40-member church helps 7,000 people flee war

Ukrainian seminary dean among those shot dead and left on the street by Russian troops