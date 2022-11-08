Baptist News Global
Barack Obama denounces antisemitic conspiracy theories and the celebrities who post them online

Exclude from home page  |  November 8, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Former President Barack Obama called out celebrities who post antisemitic conspiracy theories online. calling them “dangerous” while campaigning in Pittsburgh, the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

