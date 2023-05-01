Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Barely Anyone Reads the Bible in Germany. So Why Are Luther Bibles Selling So Well?

Exclude from home page  |  May 1, 2023

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Only 4 percent of Germans say they read the Bible every day, according to a poll conducted by Insa-Consulere and the German Christian news agency IDEA. A full 70 percent say they never read it at all.

More Articles