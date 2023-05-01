Barely Anyone Reads the Bible in Germany. So Why Are Luther Bibles Selling So Well?

Only 4 percent of Germans say they read the Bible every day, according to a poll conducted by Insa-Consulere and the German Christian news agency IDEA. A full 70 percent say they never read it at all.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 1, 2023
Only 4 percent of Germans say they read the Bible every day, according to a poll conducted by Insa-Consulere and the German Christian news agency IDEA. A full 70 percent say they never read it at all.
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRick Pidcock
AnalysisSteve Rabey
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Clohessy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
NewsElizabeth Souder
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsElizabeth Souder
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAudrey Simango
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Clohessy
OpinionClaire Hein Blanton
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Reinhard
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionBritt Luby
OpinionNaomi King Walker
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionCurtis Ramsey-Lucas
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBrad Bull
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff