Baylor updates its motto after 173 years

Baylor University has updated the school motto that has not been changed since 1851.

Regents of the Waco, Texas, university with Baptist roots voted last week to add two words to the Latin motto that is inscribed on the official Baylor seal, on class rings and on the medallion worn by the president during commencement exercises. Not to mention embedded in the floor of the main administrative building in terrazzo.

For 173 years, the Baylor motto has been Pro Ecclesia, Pro Texana, Latin for “For Church, For Texas.” Now the motto will carry an additional Latin phrase, Pro Mundo, meaning “For the World.”

“Now that Baylor has risen to a Christian Research 1 university, we have an opportunity to shine God’s light around the world and serve others in even more significant ways,” said Baylor President Linda Livingstone. “Our world is becoming increasingly complex and challenging, and we must lead in emerging fields and remain competitive in academics and athletics. Baylor brings an important Christian perspective to help solve grand challenges, particularly at the intersection of health and engineering. Our students will always remain our top priority, and we must prepare them to lead now and into the future in an ever-changing global environment.”

Regents also heard reports on the school’s Give Light fundraising campaign that has surpassed its initial goal of $1.1 billion and will conclude with more than $1.5 billion raised.

The university’s $2.1 billion endowment now ranks among the top 5% of all U.S. endowments.