Becoming UNSTOPPABLE Christians

NEW BIBLE STUDY: Powerful. Meaningful. Life-changing.

That is how churches describe UNSTOPPABLE, a remarkable Bible study recently premiered by Virginia Baptist Foundation (VBF). Over a five-week span, viewers explore real-life stories of 10 ordinary Christians who faced extraordinary challenges — from loss of loved ones and livelihoods to loss of physical and mental health. With full transparency, these believers reveal how they struggled, yet eventually achieved victory through faith, and how God ultimately transformed their pain into purpose.

The videos also demonstrate stewardship in action, along with financial planning tools that enable believers to support their church and favorite nonprofits, even for perpetuity.

This Bible-based series was designed so it is relevant for adults of all ages and all walks of life. In addition, it is flexible for virtual or on-site use by small groups, Sunday School classes, faith-based conferences and individuals. The video, DVD or USB drive are free, as are facilitator resources, marketing materials and discussion guides. All can be accessed anytime, anywhere at www.vbfinc.org/unstoppable.

“The last couple years have been challenging for everyone – especially pastors and churches,” said Cindy Elmore, VBF director of advancement and wife of Chaplain Joe Elmore. “As a nonprofit organization that has served churches for close to century, we at VBF felt led to share these stories of how believers coped with disappointment and despair, how Scriptures sustained them through tragedy, trial, and tribulation and how God eventually empowered them as unstoppable. VBF’s prayer is that UNSTOPPABLE provides a comfortable, yet meaningful platform for openly discussing some of life’s more difficult topics: suicide, persecution, financial fears, Alzheimer’s and more.”

The UNSTOPPABLE series is narrated by Pastor Kevin Swann and produced by the same team that introduced MIRACULOUS GENEROSITY in 2018. Auto-generated captioning is provided for the hearing impaired, and all aspects of the study are free. Materials and video streaming are easily accessed at www.vbfinc.org/unstoppable.