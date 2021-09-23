Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Biden calls on U.S. Supreme Court to protect abortion rights

Exclude from home page  |  September 23, 2021

Read the full story: Reuters

President Joe Biden’s administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide in an upcoming case concerning a restrictive Mississippi law.

More Articles