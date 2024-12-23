Biden commutations leave only 3 on federal Death Row

Two days before Christmas, President Joe Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 inmates remaining on federal Death Row.

The action follows an organized campaign by death penalty opponents — including some evangelicals — asking Biden to take the unprecedented step before leaving office Jan. 20. His successor in the White House, Donald Trump, has a track record of accelerating capital punishment.

Full commutations, the groups argued, would prevent a repeat of the Trump administration’s execution of 13 federal prisoners between July 2020 and January 2021. A commutation does not overturn a guilty verdict but converts a death sentence to a life sentence. It is different than a pardon.

“Today, President Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal Death Row. Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole,” said a Dec. 23 statement from the White House.

Biden “believes America must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level, except in cases of terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder — which is why today’s actions apply to all but those cases,” the statement added.

The only three Death Row inmates whose sentences were not commuted are Robert D. Bowers, who in 2018 gunned down 11 worshipers at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh; Dylann Roof, who in 2015 shot nine parishioners at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, S.C.; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of two brothers who carried out the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 that killed three and maimed more a dozen others.

“I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”

Of the commutations, Biden said: “Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss. But guided by my conscience and my experience as a public defender, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vice president, and now president, I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted.”

Earlier, Biden imposed a moratorium on federal executions. Trump likely will lift that moratorium, given his track record.

Nationwide, support for capital punishment has been declining since the 1970s, according to multiple national polling firms. Support for the practice remains strongest among Republicans, although even some evangelical Trump supporters now oppose the death penalty.

Opposition to capital punishment often is based on the realization that America’s judicial system produces uneven results on death penalty cases, with a large number of exonerations and a documented bias toward executing Black men and poor people.

Twenty-seven states still maintain laws allowing capital punishment. A total of 2,180 people currently live on Death Row in those states, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

