Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Biden Condemns Rising Antisemitism 4 Years After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Exclude from home page  |  October 28, 2022

Read the full story: HuffPost

President Joe Biden condemned the rise of antisemitism on Thursday while commemorating the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 worshippers and injured six.

More Articles