Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Biden pins his argument to Latino believers on Trump’s morals

Exclude from home page  |  September 25, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

To Andrés Chong-Qui Torres, growing up in an evangelical Pentecostal household and studying at a Jesuit prep school led him to not only develop “an intense love for the Word of God,” but to embrace public service and social justice.

More Articles