Billions in Federal Aid Helped Christian Orgs Survive the Pandemic

October 11, 2023

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government provided an unusual lifeline to tens of thousands of Christian organizations and churches through forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans under the CARES Act.

