Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Billy Graham statue to replace that of white supremacist in US Capitol

Exclude from home page  |  August 4, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A life-sized statue of the Rev. Billy Graham will be installed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall collection sometime next year, replacing a statue of a white supremacist that both the state of North Carolina and the U.S. House want removed.

More Articles