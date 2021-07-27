Baptist News Global
Billy Graham’s grandson Jonathan Lotz, son of Anne Graham Lotz, in hospital with COVID-19

July 27, 2021

Religion News Service

Jonathan Lotz, the grandson of evangelist Billy Graham and son of Bible teacher Anne Graham Lotz, has been hospitalized and is in critical condition with COVID-19.

