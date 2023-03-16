Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Bizarre Tweet About Girls’ Bathrooms Backfires On Oklahoma Education Czar

Exclude from home page  |  March 16, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

Ryan Walters ― the Republican Oklahoma education official who made headlines during his campaign by falsely claiming there were students in U.S. schools identifying as cats ― has again become the center of controversy, this time for a bizarre tweet.

More Articles