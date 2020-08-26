BJC brief: Applying nondiscrimination laws to contracting faith-based organizations protects religious liberty

Read the full story: BJC

Laws requiring government-contracted foster child care services to treat all applicants equally and without regard to their religion or sexual orientation should be upheld as constitutional, a BJC brief filed with the U.S. Supreme Court contends, because such mandates do not burden religious liberty, and are essential in addressing the plight of children in need of a family. A faith-based organization that objects to certifying qualified applicants because of the applicant’s faith or other protected characteristic, the brief argues, is not entitled to enter a voluntary contract with the government to provide such services.