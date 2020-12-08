Baptist News Global
BJC warns against politicizing religious beliefs, sermons of candidates: ‘No religious test means no religious test’

Exclude from home page  |  December 8, 2020

In a Facebook live conversation, BJC Executive Director Amanda Tyler and Director of Education Charles Watson Jr. discussed the unique religious liberty concerns that can arise when a minister is a candidate for public office.

