Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

Exclude from home page  |  May 3, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Even as a young adult, Shannen Dee Williams – who grew up Black and Catholic in Memphis, Tennessee – knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that: Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.”

More Articles