Black clergy, United Way to launch anti-coronavirus effort

Black clergy leaders are joining forces with the United Way of New York City for a new initiative designed to combat the coronavirus’ outsized toll on African Americans through ramped-up testing, contact tracing and treatment management.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | November 24, 2020
Black clergy leaders are joining forces with the United Way of New York City for a new initiative designed to combat the coronavirus’ outsized toll on African Americans through ramped-up testing, contact tracing and treatment management.
NewsJeff Hampton
AnalysisAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionGavril Andreicut
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
OpinionLuhui Whitebear and Susan M. Shaw
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Wilson
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTiffany Bluhm
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsPat Cole
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionGavril Andreicut
OpinionLuhui Whitebear and Susan M. Shaw
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionTiffany Bluhm
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionMichael Malloy
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionAlexa Larberg
OpinionGreg Warner
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJohn R. Franke
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionErin Robinson Hall
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionMichael Chancellor
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff