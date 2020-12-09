Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Black pastor leads his white North Carolina church toward a fuller reckoning on race

Exclude from home page  |  December 9, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Sunday morning service at Providence United Methodist Church last month began with a few praise songs, as usual, then an opening prayer. But before launching into his sermon, the Rev. Aldana Allen offered a personal testimony.

More Articles