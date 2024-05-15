BNG webinar with Jaime Clark-Soles will explore psychedelics and faith

BNG’s next “change-making conversations” webinar will feature an interview with Jaime Clark-Soles, professor of New Testament at Perkins School of Theology and Altshuler Distinguished Teaching Professor at Southern Methodist University. The free webinar will be Tuesday, June 4, at noon Central Time.

Clark-Soles also serves as director of the Baptist House of Studies at Perkins, a United Methodist seminary. She is an ordained American Baptist minister and a member of Royal Lane Baptist Church in Dallas.

For the past several years, she has been part of a group of scholars studying the effects of psychedelic drugs, with particular focus on the faith experiences of those in the trials. She has become a leading authority in the United States on faith and controlled use of psychedelics in therapeutic settings.

Her work in the area of psychedelics aims to build a bridge between the medical and the spiritual, two areas currently not well integrated and sometimes antagonistic. She is a Field Scholar for the Emory Center for Psychedelics and Spirituality, which fully integrates clinical psychiatry and spiritual health.

She also was a study participant in the clinical trial at Johns Hopkins in which religious professionals ingested psilocybin in two separate sessions one month apart. She has completed the Certificate in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Research through CIIS.

In addition to scholarly articles on the subject, she has signed a contract to write a book that will serve as an introduction to all that is being learned.

Clark-Soles earned both a Ph.D. and a master of divinity degree from Yale University, after earning a bachelor of arts degree from Stetson University. At Perkins, her teaching specialties are Johannine literature; evil, suffering, death and afterlife; New Testament ethics; the Passion narratives; the Gospel of Matthew; preaching the New Testament; disability and the Bible; and Koine Greek. She leads Israel/Palestine cultural immersion trips.

The webinar is free but advance registration is required. Sign up here.

