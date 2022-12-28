BNG’s most-read analysis pieces of 2022 covered some big names in the news

Issues of theology, gender and race were among the most-read Baptist News Global analysis articles in 2022, with figures such as Beth Moore, Amy Grant, John MacArthur and Greg Locke generating much of the interest.

The effect of Russia’s Ukraine invasion on U.S. end times believers led the Top 10 list, followed by an examination of the clash of cultures at an American evangelical university. Other pieces covered, in whole or in part, issues of racial justice and the role and treatment of women and girls in religious spaces. Another looked at the development of the updated NRSV Bible translation.

Four articles making the top 10 were written in 2021, demonstrating a continuing strong interest in controversies surrounding Locke and COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and the 2020 presidential election.

Here are BNG’s 10 most-read analysis pieces of 2022: