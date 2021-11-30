Baptist News Global
Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks

Exclude from home page  |  November 30, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Days after firebrand conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was harshly criticized for making anti-Muslim comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat whom she likened to a bomb-carrying terrorist, the two spoke by phone Monday.

