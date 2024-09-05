Bonhoeffer’s true vision with the growing threats to immigrant populations

Eric Metaxas is not a historian, and many theologians and historians have described his work on Dietrich Bonhoeffer as more than problematic. Metaxas ironically has tried to turn Bonhoeffer into some type of right-wing hero, even though he stood up against fascism in Europe.

His book, Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy: A Righteous Gentile Vs. the Third Reich (and the new trailer for the film based on it) are troubling not only for the skewed portrayal of Bonhoeffer but also for centering the historically debated role he played in the assassination plot against Hitler. It downplays the fact that he was a known pacifist, which goes against Metaxas’ views and his almost adoration of Donald Trump.

However, I am becoming increasingly concerned there may be a Bonhoeffer moment for Christians in the United States if Trump is elected to office again. This is not going to come from leftists, agnostics or people of other faiths as people like Metaxas warn about, but rather from people within the Christian faith.

Much of this persecution will occur around immigration. Many Christian nationalists will be willing to persecute other Christians, either due to their immigration status or because they are helping those who might have undocumented status.

“Metaxas has twisted his logic to such an extent that Bonhoeffer would be aligned with and out campaigning for Donald Trump.”

I saw this firsthand last month as I was in South Texas and met with a famous Catholic leader, Sister Norma Pimentel, who is under attack and being accused of human trafficking because she is helping migrants at the border. Fortunately, right now there are some sane judges who are blocking the recklessness of an out-of-control attorney general in the state.

However, we should expect these types of actions to increase not only at the state level but at the national level, causing persecution of migrants and asylum seekers. There will be individuals of all faiths and no faith who may have to make a decision like Bonhoeffer. Will they stand aside and let human rights abuses occur or will they stand for the children of God against authoritarianism and fascism?

It sounds glamorous and even exciting to push back against fascist and xenophobic movements. It is relatively easy to put up a protest hashtag or a Facebook profile picture, but when reality hits and churches are attacked and leaders are threatened with arrest and even jail time, when works of compassion are twisted into charges of trafficking for helping asylum seekers and refugees, real decisions will need to be made. Many large denominations, which might make public statements in favor of migrants, likely will not want to take that step. It will be individual churches, believers and leaders who are willing to stand up against xenophobia and stand for human rights.

Metaxas has twisted his logic to such an extent that Bonhoeffer would be aligned with and out campaigning for Donald Trump. Of course, this is an absurd interpretation of Bonhoeffer’s life. However, Bonhoeffer’s true message and life should still haunt us. It asks us what it means to really be a disciple of Christ and the sacrifices we must make to protect the vulnerable among us, particularly immigrant populations that are currently under attack.

Will McCorkle serves as an education professor in Charleston, S.C., and is a board member with Practice Mercy Border Ministries. He writes on the topics of immigration, peace and faith.

