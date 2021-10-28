Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Book explores how a diverse Jewish neighborhood responded to a horrific hate crime

Exclude from home page  |  October 28, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The three-year anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday (Oct. 27) will include an outdoor memorial service at Schenley Park, with 11 trees planted to remember those slain.

More Articles