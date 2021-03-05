Baptist News Global
Brian Houston apologizes for Hillsong NYC’s ‘failings,’ promises whistleblower policy

March 5, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong, apologized Thursday (March 4) for the leadership crisis at the global evangelical church’s New York outpost resulting from an adulterous affair carried on by its now former pastor, Carl Lentz.

