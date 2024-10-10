Baptist News Global
Bring your pets to church, Haitian immigrant priest tells worshippers. ‘I am not going to eat them.’

October 10, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

As pet lovers gathered in a church garden here Saturday (Oct. 5) with dogs and photographs for the annual Blessing of the Animals, they were greeted with an assurance unlike any in years past.

