BSK seeks input on youth and children’s ministries

Baptist Seminary of Kentucky is conducting an online survey to determine how it can best serve congregations seeking ministers for youth and children’s work.

In recent decades, churches increasingly have been filling these positions with individuals from within the congregation who have excelled in these ministries as volunteers, said David Cassady, president of BSK. However, few of them have had the opportunity for seminary training.

Through its “Homegrown Initiative,” BSK is encouraging these individuals to consider the online educational options the seminary offers through non-credit courses provided by its Flourish Center and through its certificate and degree programs.

Often because of financial pressures, congregations have shifted youth and children’s ministries positions from full-time to part-time roles, Cassady said. He added that the modest salaries congregations are able to pay make it difficult to attract even recent seminary graduates, because they are increasingly burdened by student loans.

“BSK recognizes the giftedness and commitment of the individuals who have stepped up to fill these positions on a part-time basis and the desire of congregations to provide high-quality ministries for youth and children,” Cassady said. “Through this survey, we are seeking to better understand the needs of congregations regarding youth and children’s ministries and the context in which leaders of these ministries serve.”

Pastors, youth ministers, children’s ministers and other congregational leaders are invited to participate in the survey here.