In the closing General Council session of the 2024 Baptist World Alliance (BWA) Annual Gathering hosted in Lagos, Nigeria, the BWA presented the 2024 Denton and Janice Lotz Human Rights Award to Julie Mariama Sesay. Established in 2006, the annual award is given by the BWA for significant and effective activities to secure, protect, restore, or preserve human rights.